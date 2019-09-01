Afghanistan: Flash Update 2 – Lull in armed clashes in Kunduz city and new clashes in Pul-e-Khumri (1 September 2019)

Key Points

Lull in fighting between Non-State Armed Groups and Afghan National Security Forces (ANSF) in Kunduz City. Some movement of citizens within the city, with some outflow towards Mazar-e-Sharif (Balkh) and Kabul.

New clashes in Pul-e-Khumri (Baghlan) on 1 September 2019. Exit routes from the city remain contested and there are no confirmed reports of significant displacement so far.

Humanitarian partners continue to monitor the situation and liaise with the Government.

Situation Overview

The fighting between the Taliban and Afghanistan National Security Forces on 31 August in Kunduz city has stopped and the situation is reported to have returned to normal. Phone and power lines have partly been restored. A number of civilians have reportedly moved to safer locations within the city. According to the Health Cluster, based on hospital presentations, there have been at least 61 casualties (5 killed and 56 injured). While the Government reports some 50 households having fled to Baghlan province, the number of those displaced cross-province still remains to be verified.

On 1 September, reports of fresh clashes in Pul-e Khumri have been received. Similar to the previous day’s incident in Kunduz city, exit routes from the city remain contested with civilians staying in their homes. Casualties have been reported, but the precise number remains unconfirmed. Over the course of the day, reports indicate that fighting has reduced.

Humanitarian Impact

It is not currently possible to evaluate the humanitarian impact of the fighting in Pul-e-Khumri city. Intermittent disruption of telecommunications and road movements continue to make assessment of the situation difficult. In Kunduz city, some humanitarian partners have resumed operations and started rapid assessments within the city to evaluate humanitarian needs.

Coordination

An ad hoc OCT meeting will be convened on 3 September in Kunduz city where humanitarian partners, ANDMA and DoRR will analyze the situation on the ground and preliminary findings of ongoing assessments will be shared. OCHA continues to liaise with DoRR at the provincial level and ANDMA at the national level as well as UNDSS, INSO and humanitarian partners to monitor the situation. Awaaz is continuing its efforts to reach people inside Kunduz city by phone to better understand needs and the protection environment, although this work is being intermittently interrupted due to network outages.

Unless there is a significant change in the situation, OCHA will publish the next update after the 3 September OCT meeting in Kunduz city.