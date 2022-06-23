Afghanistan: Flash Update #2 Earthquake in Paktika and Khost Provinces, Afghanistan (23 June 2022 as of 14.00)

Highlights

• Major relief efforts are ongoing following the 5.9 magnitude earthquake which struck Paktika province in the early hours of the morning on 22 June.

• To date, around 770 people are estimated to have been killed across Barmal (500) and Giyan (238) districts in Paktika province, and Spera district (29) in Khost province. In addition, at least 1,455 people have been injured across three of the six most affected districts of Barmal, (1,000), Giyan (393), and Spera (62) – many of them seriously.

Further, nearly 1,500 homes have now been verified as destroyed and damaged in Giyan district, Paktika province.

• On the evening of 22 June, the Ministry of Defense confirmed that 90 per cent of search and rescue operations had been finalized. Additional assessments are taking place today to verify this, however, and casualties may rise further.

• Immediate humanitarian assistance dispatched to affected areas on 22 June, included 10 tons of medical supplies sufficient for 5,400 surgeries and medical treatments covering 36,000 people for three months by WHO. UNHCR also dispatched core relief items consisting of tents, blankets, plastic sheeting, and kitchen sets among other items for 600 families (4,000 people). A gap of 1,000 emergency tents has been identified.

• Ongoing priority needs include emergency shelter and non-food items, food assistance, health and WASH support.

• Cholera outbreaks in the aftermath of earthquakes are of particular and serious concern. Already, 500,000 cases of acute watery diarrhea have been confirmed across the country. Preparations to avoid an outbreak are underway.

• Estimated requirements for a three-month, multi-sectoral response to the six most affected districts has been estimated at a minimum of US $15 million with the UN Central Emergency Reserve Fund indicating a willingness to cover this from the Rapid Response window. An emergency earthquake appeal is also under development to ensure appropriate geographic and sectoral coverage of needs. To date, at least two donors (ECHO and Korea) have pledged funds totaling $2 million to support the emergency response. Other donors are also indicating interest to mobilize more resources.

Humanitarian Needs and Response

Humanitarian partners are continuing to assist affected families in Paktika and Khost provinces in coordination with the de-facto authorities, including the Office for Disaster Management and Humanitarian Affairs (ANDMA) and the Ministry of Defense, who has led search and rescue efforts to date.

In addition to the tens of ambulances and medical supplies dispatched to affected areas by the de-facto authorities, humanitarian partners have mounted a sizable response. In addition to immediate assistance efforts outlined in Flash Update #1, WHO has dispatched 10 tons of medical supplies sufficient to cover 5,400 surgeries and three-months medical treatment covering 36,000 people, while UNHCR has sent core relief items including tents, blankets, plastic sheeting, jerry cans, buckets, solar lamps and kitchen sets for 4,000 people (600 families). Further, WFP has confirmed in-kind food stocks sufficient to assist 14,000 people (2,000 families) in Paktika province with a capacity to shift to cash distributions if market conditions are conducive. UNICEF has also prepositioned NFIs in Paktika and Khost province and supported medevacs from Urgun district to Giyan district in Paktika. UNFPA has also confirmed the capacity to provide dignity kits and to support health facilities in affected areas. Seven IOM teams are on the ground in Paktika (5) and Khost (2) provinces and plan to undertake integrated assessments in both today.

On 22 June, DACAAR dispatched 6,000 hygiene kits to Giyan district, Paktika province, while DRC deployed two ambulances to the same area and is planning multi-purpose cash assistance for 3,500 people (500 households). In Khost province, IRC deployed several mobile health teams to Spera district and can support 21,000 people (3,000 households) with multipurpose cash, as well as 7,000 people (1,000 households) with hygiene kits. NRC has 270 tents available for emergency use in Khost and resources to support 1,050 people (150 households) with multipurpose cash. CARE has also deployed three mobile health teams to Khost. Across both Khost and Paktika provinces, HALO Trust has provided deployed ambulances, medical supplies and medical staff.

Further, the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) has confirmed the availability of over 1,050 food vouchers and 1,600 livestock packages and vegetable kits which can be reallocated from existing AHF programmes in the affected areas based on assessed needs.