Afghanistan: Flash Update 2 – Displacement due to fighting in North Eastern Afghanistan (16 June 2021)

Key Highlights

• Heavy fighting continues in Kunduz province, displacing families into Kunduz city and surrounding areas.

• Authorities initially reported around 35,000 people had been displaced due to armed conflict in Khanabad and Aliabad districts in Kunduz province since 22 May.

• 23 inter-agency assessment teams have been mobilised and deployed to the area to confirm the humanitarian impact of the situation.

• Between 22 May and 16 June, 35,000 people were assessed and some 22,000 people have been verified as needing humanitarian assistance.

• Food, water, non-food items, hygiene kits and WASH assistance are the most urgent needs for the affected people. Distributions of humanitarian assistance are underway, reaching over 7,000 people so far.

Situation Overview

Heavy fighting and armed clashes between government forces and a Non-State Armed Group (NSAG) has continued across Kunduz province since 22 May, including several reported clashes in Khanabad and Aliabad districts.

Humanitarian Impact

Most of the newly displaced people are reportedly coming from Khanabad and Aliabad districts and have fled to locations in and around Kunduz city. Affected families have taken shelter with host families and relatives, are renting accommodation or are staying in open areas. Based on initial assessment findings food, water, NFIs, hygiene kits and WASH assistance are the most urgent needs.

Coordination and Response

As of 16 June, 23 inter-agency assessment teams have been mobilised and deployed to the area to verify initial displacement reports. The teams assessed some 35,000 people in Kunduz province between 22 May and 16 June with almost 22,000 people verified as needing humanitarian assistance. Humanitarian partners have provided support to more than 7,000 people to date. IDPs have received NFIs, food, hygiene packages and multi-purpose cash assistance with additional support expected to be delivered over the coming days. To mitigate against the spread of COVID-19, a health NGO has been asked to deploy two medical teams to the area to screen new IDPs and provide on-site medical assistance.

The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) in coordination with the Directorate of Refugees and Repatriation (DoRR) have provided hot meals and clean drinking water to some 3,500 IDPs staying in the open. Provincial authorities have decided to relocate this group to a more suitable site in the Maidan Buzkashi area.

Additional stocks – WASH packages and emergency-life saving assistance such as food, clean drinking water and hygiene kits – are needed in Kunduz to respond to the needs and fill current resource gaps. Partners also report a shortage of vehicles for assessment teams to reach affected people.

Another flash update will be provided if there is a significant change in the situation.