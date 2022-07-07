Afghanistan: Flash Update #1 - Flash Flooding in Eastern and Central Regions (7 July 2022)

Highlights

Heavy and unseasonal rainfall across the central and eastern regions of Afghanistan on 5 and 6 July has resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people, injured a further 11, and caused severe damage to over 280 homes, as well as other critical infrastructure across nine provinces, including four bridges and 8 km of a road. Reportedly, two children were among those who lost their lives.

The provinces where most casualties and damage were reported are Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces in the eastern region and Ghazni and Parwan in the central region.

As of 7 July, there have been no reports of displacement across the region due to the flash floods.