Afghanistan - Flash Floods update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, ERM Partners) (ECHO Daily Flash of 01 September 2020)

After flash floods affected the Central, Southeast and Eastern Regions of Afghanistan on 25-26 August, the number of fatalities continues to increase.

According to the UNOCHA report of 31 August, more than 145 people died and 167 people have been injured in 11 provinces. More than 2,000 households have been affected.

The Parwan Province (Central Region) is the worst affected area, with 106 dead, 106 injured and 26 still missing. 390 houses have been destroyed and 483 have been severely damaged, leaving many families displaced. Widespread damage was reported to agricultural land and public infrastructure.

Humanitarian organisations are assisting the national government with disaster response. ECHO’s Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) partners have started the distribution of multi-purpose cash assistance and WASH services that include clean drinking water, hygiene kits, emergency latrines/baths to 554 families in Parwan province since 29 August. Joint needs assessments of the other affected areas are still ongoing.