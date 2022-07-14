Afghanistan - Flash floods, update (DG ECHO, UN OCHA, AMD) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 July 2022)

In the past week, widespread flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall continued to affect provinces located in the eastern, southern, south-eastern, and central regions of Afghanistan.

According to the latest report by UN OCHA, as of 13 July, 39 have people died across the provinces of Uruzgan (20 fatalities), Ghazni (6), Nuristan (7), Paktya (3), and Zabul (3). In addition, more than 1 000 families have been affected, and 2 900 houses have been damaged or destroyed.