Afghanistan - Flash floods update (AMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 August 2022)

Over the past few days, heavy rainfall has affected eastern Afghanistan, causing flash floods that resulted in casualties and widespread damage.
According to media reports, as of 21 August, at least 20 people have died, and 30 others have been injured across Logar province. In addition, 3,000 houses have been destroyed as well as several hectares of crops.
National authorities are providing help to those affected and are evacuating the displaced people after their houses were destroyed.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with localized thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of eastern and north-eastern Afghanistan.