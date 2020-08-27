Afghanistan - Flash Floods (UN OCHA, IOM, FloodList, NOAA-CPC) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 August 2020)

An increased number of fatalities and widespread damage has been reported in Afghanistan, after heavy rain caused flash flooding throughout central and eastern parts of the country.

According to initial reports from UN OCHA and the press, at least 110 people died, 100 were injured and some are still missing. According to IOM around 500 houses were damaged, with 300-400 families displaced.

Parwan, Nuristan, Nangahar and Laghman provinces have been worst affected. Rescue operations are ongoing and initial assessments underway. International humanitarian organisations are supporting the national government's response and distributing relief to the affected communities. The Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM, ECHO funded) has deployed extra resources, to ensure a rapid response to lifesaving needs.