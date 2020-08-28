Afghanistan: Flash Floods Information bulletin (27 August 2020)

This bulletin is being issued for information only and reflects the current situation and details available at this time. The Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS), with support of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), is considering requesting for a Disaster Emergency Relief Fund (DREF) allocation. As of now, no external assistance is determined yet. Only coordination and field-based assessments are ongoing.

The situation Localized floods caused by heavy rainfall were reported on the early morning of 26 August 2020 in Parwan City and Mandi Village in Nooristan province, Rodat district in Nangarhar province, Mehtarlam and Alishang districts in Laghman province, and Parcha and Charikar districts of Parwan province. Although the damage is widespread, Parwan province is currently the most severely affected by the floods. Early information shared at PDMC meeting on 27 August 2020 indicates approximately 100 people have died and 100 people injured. Approximately 500 houses have been either partially damaged or destroyed that caused approximately 300 to 400 families to be displaced.

Power and water systems are also reportedly damaged, while agricultural land and public infrastructure have also been impacted. Joint assessment teams have been initiated. Government authorities are currently leading search and rescue operations.

Flooding has also reportedly impacted Kapisa, Panjsher and Kabul provinces and caused casualties and destruction to the local infrastructures. ANDMA is currently collecting data and seeking potential joint assessments in these areas as well. The Afghanistan Meteorological Department has issued an additional heavy rain warning until 27 August 2020 for provinces in the north-east and east of Afghanistan, with flash flood warnings for Nangarhar, Khost, and Paktya provinces.

In Parwan province, an emergency committee is established which comprises of ARCS, ANDMA, Danish Committee for Aid to Afghan Refugees (DACAAR), CARE, IOM, WFP, and DRC. This committee is currently occupied to conduct joint rapid assessment. A few local and international NGOs have been providing emergency food and WASH assistance while respective government departments are focusing on search and rescue effort and debris cleaning activities.

According to ARCS Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) report, torrential rains since 25 August 2020 in 13 provinces (Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar, Nooristan, Laghman, Panjshir, Kapisa, Kabul, Pakia, Logar, Khost Paktika and Ghazni) have resulted to flooding on 26 August 2020 that caused 95 deaths, 137 person injured and three others missing as well as 767 houses damaged and 147 livestock died.