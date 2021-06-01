Afghanistan: Flash Floods - Final Report DREF Operation n° MDRAF006

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Afghanistan is considered as a country prone to a number of natural disasters such as earthquakes, flooding, drought, landslides, and avalanches and manmade disasters: alongside other natural hazards floods are common in the spring when snow begins to melt, and rainfall is heavy most often in south and southeast often trigger flash floods. Disasters brought on by natural hazards affecting around 250,000 people a year, causing many to flee their homes, including some already displaced by conflict and violence in Afghanistan. As Afghanistan is located in a zone of high seismic activity and given the rugged and mountainous nature of the country and the location of villages, towns and cities, there is always a high propensity for widespread death and destruction whenever an earthquake, landslide, mudslide, avalanche, or flooding occurs.

On 26 August 2020, due to heavy rainfall, floods hit 14 provinces (Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Kapisa, Logar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Panjshir, Khost, Paktiya, Paktika, and Ghazni) of the country. More than 150 people were killed and another 181 sustained injuries and about 400 households got displaced across the affected provinces. Around 2,400 houses were damaged and over 1,550 houses destroyed, in addition, the floods heavily impacted agricultural lands, livestock, and public infrastructure. The map above highlights the affected provinces.