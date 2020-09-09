Afghanistan: Flash Floods Emergency Plan of Action (EPoA) DREF Operation n° MDRAF006

A. Situation analysis

Description of the disaster

Disasters brought on by natural hazards affecting around 250,000 people a year, causing many to flee their homes, including some already displaced by conflict and violence in Afghanistan. Seasonal rains, floods and landslides regularly affect the northern and north-eastern regions, destroying homes and infrastructure. The country is also exposed to drought, extreme temperatures, avalanches, and storms. Afghanistan experienced its worst drought in decades in 2018, which triggered more than 371,000 displacements. Its impacts continued in 2019 as poor harvests increased food insecurity across the country, leaving many IDPs in dire conditions of poverty and malnutrition. A lack of services, markets and social protection has forced many people to move from rural to urban areas, fuelling the rapid expansion of informal settlements in the country’s main cities. Around 1.2 million people were thought to be living in displacement at the end of the year 2019 as a result of disasters.

Continuous heavy rains from 25 August 2020 that led to flash floods has affected 14 provinces (Parwan, Maidan Wardak, Kabul, Kapisa, Logar, Nuristan, Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar, Panjshir, Khost, Paktiya, Paktika, and Ghazni) in Afghanistan. ARCS, under this DREF, will provide immediate relief assistance to affected population in five provinces: Parwan, Paktika, Maidan Wardak, Kapisa and Panjshir Provinces.