Afghanistan: Flash Floods in the Eastern Region - Kunar, Laghman, Nangarhar & Nuristan Provinces (As of 28 June 2022)

KEY FIGURES

1,288 Affected People

19 People Killed

5 Houses Destroyed

184 Affected Families

91 People Injured

351 Houses Damaged

On 22 June 2022, flash flooding occurred across the eastern region. Based on assessment findings, 1,288 individuals (728 in Kunar, 175 in Laghman and 385 in Nangarhar province) were affected and 356 houses were damaged or destroyed (188 in Kunar, 52 in Laghman and 116 in Nangarhar). Assessments are ongoing in Nangarhar province.

Damage to infrastructure was also reported, including the destruction of roads, river protection walls and irrigation systems as well as destruction of crops and agriculture land.

Nineteen people were killed across Kunar (15) and Nangarhar (4) provinces. A further 131 were injured across Kunar (90), Laghman (40) and Nangarhar (1). in addition, 325 people who had been cut off in Kund and Dehgal areas of Chapadara district in Kunar province were rescued with the help of local volunteers.

Reportedly, over 11,400 livestock were killed (6,563 in Kunar, 390 in Laghman, 1,577 in Nangarhar and 2,912 in Nuristan). Immediate gaps include veterinary support and animal feed for livestock.

In Chapadara district, Kunar province emergency shelter & NFIs, food and health assistance was provided to those who had been cut off. A broader humanitarian response will be delivered in the coming days. Adequate stock is available in the region to cover the affected population.