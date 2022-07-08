Afghanistan - Flash floods (DG ECHO, UNOCHA, media floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 July 2022)

On 5 and 6 July, heavy and unseasonal rainfall occurred across the central and eastern regions of Afghanistan. The most affected provinces are Nangarhar and Nuristan in the eastern region, and Ghazni and Parwan in the central region.
Afghanistan news report 16 casualties (including children). 20 people were injured and over 280 homes damaged. Critical infrastructure across nine provinces was damaged, including 4 bridges. As of 7 July, no displacement has been reported.
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over eastern Afghanistan.
In the eastern region these are the second flash floods in less than a month. 19 people were killed and 131 injured in the flood event of 22-23 June.