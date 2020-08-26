Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Flash floods, civil conflict (DG ECHO, ECHO partners, OCHA, Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 August 2020)
- Since 25 August, heavy flash floods are reported across 9 provinces (Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Wardak, Logar, Paktiya, Paktika, Nuristan and Nangarhar), causing destruction of houses and agricultural land. Initial reports indicate that 300 houses were destroyed, 35 people were killed and 43 injured. Needs assessments are taking place.
- Heavy fighting is reported in the province of Kunduz. People are fleeing and are gathering around Kunduz City. Reportedly, an estimated 7,500 families were displaced. Many families have no shelter. Kunduz City is already hosting a high number of displaced people.
- The Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM, DG ECHO funded) has deployed extra resources, to ensure a rapid response to lifesaving needs.
- The civil conflict in Afghanistan has worsened in the last two months. Many overland highways are under control of opposition forces. The civilian population bears the brunt of the conflict caused insecurity and restrictions.