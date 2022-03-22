Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Flash floods (CatNat, AMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 March 2022)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting eastern Afghanistan (in particular the Nangarhar Province) over the past 72 hours, causing flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Media report, as of 22 March, two fatalities and one injured person across the Lal Pur District (Nangarhar Province, bordering with Pakistan). In addition, media also report hundreds of hectares of agricultural land severely damaged or destroyed by flash floods.
Over the next 24 hours, drier conditions are forecast over the whole country.