Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Flash floods and mudslides update (AMD, Copernicus EMS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 September 2020)
- Since 25 August, heavy rainfall has been affecting north-east Afghanistan (in particular Parwan, Kapisa, Panjshir, Wardak, Logar, Paktika, Paktia, Nuristan, and Nangarhar Provinces), triggering flash floods and mudslides that have resulted in casualties and severe damage. The worst affected area is the Parwan Province and its main city Charikar, approximately 50 km north of the capital of Kabul.
- Media report, as of 4 September, nearly 200 fatalities, of which at least 157 in Parwan, 12 people are still missing, 170 injured, 1,055 destroyed houses, and around 3,000 damaged houses throughout the affected area.
- The Copernicus EMS was activated in rapid mapping mode (EMSR459) on 2 September, to support the damage assessment in the affected area. DG ECHO office travelled to Charikar the same day to monitor the assistance delivered by the Emergency Response Mechanism (mainly cash, clean water and hygiene).
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over north-east Afghanistan.