Afghanistan - Flash floods and landslides (AMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 21 April 2020)

Torrential rain affected several parts of the country over the last month, causing flash floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties. The most affected Provinces are Badakhshan, Badghis, Baghlan, Farah, Faryab, Parwan, Takhar and Ghor.

According to media reports, at least 56 people have died, 31 have been injured. Approximately 600 houses have been destroyed and over 3,000 partially damaged.