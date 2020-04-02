Afghanistan - Flash floods (AMD, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 April 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting north and west Afghanistan (particularly Takhar, Parwan, and Herat Provinces) since 21 March, triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

Media report, as of 2 April, at least 11 fatalities, 15 injured people, around 288 houses destroyed and 400 more damaged (including 30 mosques), and several power outages across the aforementioned Provinces.