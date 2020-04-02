Afghanistan

Afghanistan - Flash floods (AMD, NOAA, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 April 2020)

Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rain has been affecting north and west Afghanistan (particularly Takhar, Parwan, and Herat Provinces) since 21 March, triggering flash floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • Media report, as of 2 April, at least 11 fatalities, 15 injured people, around 288 houses destroyed and 400 more damaged (including 30 mosques), and several power outages across the aforementioned Provinces.

  • Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over north Afghanistan.

Related Content