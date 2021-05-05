Afghanistan - Flash floods (AMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 05 May 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting several provinces of Afghanistan, particularly Herat, since 2 May, causing flash floods and floods, and resulting in casualties and damage. The most affected provinces are Herat, Ghor, Maidan Wardak, Baghlan, Samangan, Khost, Bamyan, Daikundi and Badakhshan.

According to media reports, at least 25 people have died, hundreds have been displaced and more than 150 houses were destroyed in Herat province.