Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Flash Floods (AMD, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 August 2020)
- Flash floods triggered by heavy rain were reported in Nangarhar Province (eastern Afghanistan) on 31 July.
- According to media, the worst-hit area is Kuz Kunar District (northern Nangarhar), where at least 16 people died and dozens of houses were damaged. Additional floods have been reported also in Parwan Province (central-eastern Afghanistan) where homes and roads were damaged or destroyed.
- Orange warnings for heavy rain and flash floods were issued for Kunar Province (eastern Afghanistan) on 3 August. Moderate to heavy rain is forecast over eastern and north-eastern Afghanistan on 3-4 August.