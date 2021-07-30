Afghanistan
Afghanistan - Flash floods (AMD, Floodlist, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 30 July 2021)
- Heavy rainfall in north-eastern Afghanistan (especially Nuristan Province) over the last 48 hours, has caused flash floods.
- Media report at least 60 fatalities, a number of people still missing, 200 destroyed houses, and damage to roads across the Miardish Village (Kamdesh District, eastern Nuristan Province, bordering with Pakistan).
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over north-eastern Afghanistan, including Nuristan Province.