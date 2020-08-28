Afghanistan: Flash flood situation report, 27 August 2020

SUMMARY • Initial information indicated 2,021 families affected, over 120 killed and another 128 sustained injuries in 11 provinces, agricultural land and public infrastructure impacted following flash flood on 26 th August 2020

• Joint assessment teams consisting of IOM, ANDMA, WFP, DRC, CARE International, DACAAR, IRC, DAIL. DoRR, and ARCS assessed and verified 691 families needing humanitarian assistance in Logar, Wardak, Parwan and Kabul provinces.

• ANDMA distributed cash and food items to the victims while charity organizations and private sector also distributed readymade food, essential supplies to affected population in Parwan and Kabul provinces

• Government line ministries are assisting in search operation, taking death bodies from debris and cleaning/reopening of the roads.

• IOM together with partners will continue the assessment in the affected areas which will be followed by provision of NFIs, ES, food, WASH and hygiene assistance tentatively planned on 29 August while the assessments will continue 28 August.

• IOM and partners have sufficient NFIs and ES supplies stocked in Kabul, Nangarhar, Paktia and Kandahar which will be mobilized as soon as the assessments concludes

• The devastating impact has left hundreds of dwelling destroyed, affected/displaced families will need shelter construction support

CENTRAL REGION:

o Parwan: As per initial report obtained from ANDMA; over 400 families were affected by flash flood in Charikar (P11, P12 and P9). Devastating flash flood had severe impact that resulted in heavy casualties (Per government sources; 105 deaths and 106 injured including women and children, 26 reportedly still missing), agriculture land and public infrastructure is also impacted. Seven Joint teams consisting of IOM, WFP,

DACCAR, DRC, CARE International, ARCs and ANDMA initiated assessment while government led search and rescue operation is ongoing therefore the number of causalities is subject to change. So far; 457 families (200 houses destroyed, 257 severely damaged) verified needing humanitarian assistance. The assessment will continue and aimed to conclude on 28 August followed by distribution of relief assistance by 29 August.

Wardak: As reported by ANDMA, over 700 families were affected, agriculture land and crops damaged and infrastructure were impacted by flash flood on 26 August in Chalk, Jarliz and Sayed Abad districts. Joint teams consisting of IOM, WFP, DACAAR and ANDMA initiated assessment that identified 187 families eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.

o Kabul:

As per the initial report, 50 families affected by flood in PD8 and Sorubi district on 26 August. Joint assessment team consisting of IOM, DRC,

DACCAR and ANDMA conducted assessment. So far; 21 families are identified eligible for humanitarian assistance in Surobi while the assessment is on-going.

o Kapisa:

As per the initial reports, 500 families affected, 13 persons killed and another 20 sustained injuries by flash flood in Hasa-e-Awal, Hasa-e-dowm,

Kohistan, Tagab and Nijrab district on 26 August. The joint assessment team will be deployed to the affected area on 28 August 2020.

o Logar:

Reportedly 300 families were affected, agriculture land/crops destroyed in Pul Alam, Khoshi, Padkhab Shana, Mohamad Agha and Baraki Barak district on 26 August. A joint assessment team consisting of IOM, IRC, WFP, DACCAR and ANDMA initiated assessment on 27 August that has so far identified 31 families eligible for humanitarian assistance while the assessment is on-going.