Afghanistan - Flash Flood (AMD, NOAA-CPC, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 5 May 2020)

Flash floods triggered by heavy rain have affected Baghlan province (northern Afghanistan), resulting in fatalities and damage to buildings.

According to media reports, the worst hit area is Tala Wa Barfak District (south-western Baghlan), where 4 people died and houses, farmlands and infrastructure were damaged. Search and rescue operations are ongoing.

Orange warnings for flash floods were issued for several provinces, including Baghlan. Light to moderate rain is forecast over northern Afghanistan on 5-6 May.