Afghanistan Factsheet, May 2018

As of 30 May, 7,144 registered refugees have returned to Afghanistan from neighboring and non-neighboring countries (6,566 from Pakistan).

As of 20 May, 114,995 individuals have been newly displaced by conflict in 2018 and profiled by OCHA as internally displaced persons (IDPs) in need.

As of 30 April, 78,210 Pakistani refugees from North-Waziristan Agency have been biometrically registered in Khost province and verified in Paktika province.

Key Updates

- Refugee returnees: In 2018, UNHCR assisted 7,144 refugees to return to Afghanistan (6,566 from Pakistan, 497 from Iran, 53 from Tajikistan and 28 from India), as of 30 May. 2% of the total returnees were identified as extremely vulnerable individuals matching the PSN criteria. 636 returnees were interviewed at the Encashment Centres in 2018. The main reasons for return from Pakistan include: lack of employment opportunities, the high cost of living, and strict border controls at Torkham (as it limits the previously unregulated cross-border movements to persons with valid travel documents and visas).

- IDPs: In 2018, 114,995 individuals / 16,862 families are reported by UNOCHA to be newly displaced by conflict as of 20 May, with the North-eastern, North and Eastern regions most affected by conflict. During January – April 2018, UNHCR and partners have conducted 162 protection monitoring missions focused on Baghdis, Farah, Ghor and Herat provinces and consulted 37,620 individuals, out of which 50% were women, 7% elderly and 53% adolescents. In 2018 as part of emergency assistance, UNHCR has provided 4,426 NFI kits to 29,757 individuals, out of which 28,078 are IDPs and 1,679 returnees – as well as 3,761 sanitary kits to 3,034 individuals, out of which 2,389 are IDPs and 2 are returnees.

- Refugees: In 2018, 3,937 refugees have been biometrically registered in Khost province as of 30 April. Persons with Specific Needs (PSN): In 2018, UNHCR and partners have assisted 1,031 PSN cases (64% female, 36% male), out of which 51 were refered for services and 980 were provided with direct assistance through the PSN programme.