Afghanistan factsheet December 2021

ALL 34 PROVINCES COVERED BY WFP'S ASSISTANCE

22.8 MILLION PEOPLE FACING ACUTE FOOD INSECURITY

Today, 98 percent of the population has insufficient food consumption,' driven by the compounding effects of conflict, climate change, COVID-19, economic collapse and the onset of winter.

WFP has been present in Afghanistan for over 60 years. Through a network of 170 trucks, dozens of warehouses and 75 cooperating partners, WFP delivers food and nutrition assistance to all 34 provinces; this assistance aims to meet humanitarian needs, prevent and treat malnutrition, boost markets and community resilience, encourage school attendance, and support women and girls.