Afghanistan: Facts and Figures January - July 2022

As the humanitarian needs of the communities have been increasing over the past year, it is estimated that more than half of the population (55%) need humanitarian assistance. Additionally, it is estimated that nearly 20 million people are facing acute food insecurity.

In November 2021, the ICRC started supporting 33 large hospitals across the country the prevent the healthcare system to come to a full stop and by paying the salaries of nearly 10,500 medical professionals, a third of which are women. The ICRC also provided medical supplies and technical support to 46 primary healthcare centers run by the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) to answer the needs of the most vulnerable people.

Between January and July 2022, to enable families to provide for themselves and generate income, the ICRC supported over 86,400 individuals with cash grants for agriculture to restore their livelihood. Over 73,530 people received multipurpose cash assistance to meet their basic needs. Access to safe drinking water was improved for nearly 1,5 million people across the country, which participated in the prevention of waterborne diseases.

Over the same period, 10,000 detainees received food and hygiene items on monthly basis. Over 99,400 patients received assistance in the seven Physical Rehabilitation Centers the ICRC runs in Afghanistan and 113,500 babies were born in hospitals supported by the ICRC.

The document below provides more detail about ICRC assistance to communities in need across Afghanistan between January and July 2022.