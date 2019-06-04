04 Jun 2019

Afghanistan - Explosions (DG ECHO) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 June 2019)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
04 Jun 2019

On 2 June, a magnetic Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was used against a bus transporting female students of the Shaheed Prof Rabbani University. The attack resulted in the killing of a civilian bystander and wounded 10 girls. The attack was followed by a roadside explosion a few minutes later - apparently directed at first responders - wounding seven more people. These attacks fall into a series of explosions in Afghanistan in 2019, many of them directed against education facilities.

