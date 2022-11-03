Afghanistan: Evolving Needs - Key Findings, October 2022

Introduction and Methodology

Endemic poverty and decades of conflict have converged with COVID-19, natural disasters, as well as the more recent political turmoil and subsequent economic crisis in 2022, generating high levels of needs and vulnerabilities across Afghanistan.

To ensure the evidence-based identification and prioritization of needs to inform the upcoming 2023 Humanitarian Response Plan (among other strategic documents), in coordination with OCHA and the Inter-Cluster Coordination Team, REACH conducted the “Whole of Afghanistan Assessment 2022” (WoAA 2022). The nationwide multisectoral needs assessment was carried out over August and September 2022, covering all 34 provinces for a total of 20,635 household-level interviews.1 All findings are statistically representative for the general population living in urban areas, rural areas, for recent Internally Displaced Populations (IDPs), recent cross-border (CB) returnees, and Pakistani refugees at national level. Findings are also statistically representative at provincial level2 for rural and urban populations and for refugee populations in the provinces of Khost and Paktika. Further details on the methodology are available in the Terms of Reference (ToR).

Where possible, findings are indicatively compared to the results from the 2021 and mid-year 2022 rounds of the WoAA assessment. Such comparison requires though to be framed by the contextual factors of seasonality, shift in sampling frame (and population groups assessed), change in access, and aid scale-up that the country witnessed from September 2021 to date.