13 Mar 2018

Afghanistan: ESNFI Standards - Standard NFI Kit

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Shelter Cluster
Published on 13 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (499.6 KB)

Based on well recorded experience, UNHCR defined the reference list of the Core Relief Items Catalogue that should be the basis for technical reference on items description and standards where possible (local procurement options may differ). For agencies providing cash for NFIs, a market assessment collecting prices of each item listed below from the nearest functional market, should be carried out prior to implementation in order to identify the specific amount needed to cover basic needs.

The table below is a reference of the basic items to compose an emergency NFIs package in the context of Afghanistan operation. Kerosene cooking stoves are not included as the provision of cooking fuel is extremely difficult and its use in emergencies is still controversial.

