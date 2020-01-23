Afghanistan: ESNFI Cluster Winterization Update, January 2020

KEY MESSAGE

Winterization provides life-saving assistance to the most vulnerable individuals, preventing mortalities from cold related sicknesses especially for children and the elderly.

A timely winterization response will mitigate protection risks (especially for the elderly, women and children) and reduce negative coping mechanisms.

The joint winterization strategy calls for an integrated response with Food, WASH, Health and Protection clusters and advocates for the use of standardized assistance packages.

Humanitarian community to contribute to research on alternate sustainable winterization solutions for protracted IDPs that address recurrent seasonal changes.