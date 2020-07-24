Afghanistan ES/NFI Cluster Winterization Evaluation June 2020 Capital Region

Context and Methodology

After 40 years of continued crisis, Afghanistan remains one of the world’s most complex humanitarian emergencies, driven by escalating conflict and devastating natural disasters. Depleted resilience to cope with the repeated shocks of displacement have made it difficult for households to withstand the harsh winter condition, where monthly temperatures can reach as low as -12.1 degrees celsius.

In response to the persistent need for winterization assistance, the Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Item (ES/NFI) Cluster, in coordination with the Government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan (GoIRA) through the Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation (MoRR), released a Joint Winterization Strategy in July 2019 aimed to assist 95,350 vulnerable families with support for the winter season period from November 2019 to February 2020. The strategy prioritized a set of solutions, including adequate shelter, heating, NFIs, winter clothing, food assistance, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and medicine and health supplies, ultimately reaching 71,405 households during the 2019/2020 winter period. However, the overall impact of the response was unclear. In order to address the impact of the Winterization Response, REACH conducted a household assessment across all 8 regions of Afghanistan, of which a total of 4,584 were sampled from host communities, Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and nonbeneficiary households at a regional level, with 95% confidence and a 7% margin of error relative to the population.1 Data was stratified by impact of aid for beneficiaries and non-beneficiaries, the modality of the aid received, and the region where aid was received. Data was collected from 27 May - 28 June 2020.

This factsheet displays the data from host community, IDPs, and non-beneficiary households for the Capital Region, where 389 surveys were conducted.