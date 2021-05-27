Afghanistan: ES-NFI Cluster Advocacy Note - May 2021

OVERVIEW:

ES-NFI targets to reach 1 million people in 2021 with all its core activities – emergency shelter, non-food items, transitional shelter, and winterization support, ESNFI Cluster partners have so far reached 380,893 individuals in 2021.

57% displaced households have at least one ES-NFI Sectoral needs.

Over one-third of households displaced for more than six months (1.4 million people) still live in makeshift shelters or tents, poor transitional shelter in overcrowded conditions.