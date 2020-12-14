Afghanistan: ERM 10 Multi-Purpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) Nationwide Post-Distribution Monitoring (PDM) - October 2020

Overview

The Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) is a rapid response facility funded by the Directorate-General for European Union Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (DG-ECHO) to provide immediate and life-saving assistance to shock-affected populations by delivering MPCA of a maximum of 22,000 AFN, as well as protection and water, sanitation, hygiene (WASH) assistance. The ERM is implemented across 33 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces by the Danish Refugee Council (DRC)-led consortium including ACTED, DRC, International Rescue Committee (IRC), and REACH, in coordination with DACAAR.

During the tenth year of ERM implementation (ERM 10), REACH has provided information management (IM) support to ERM partners. In addition to partners conducting their own internal PDMs, REACH's activities include two rounds of nationwide PDM of MPCA, to provide impartial third-party monitoring and evaluation.

This factsheet presents key findings from the first round of the nationwide PDM.

Methodology

A total of 1,525 households received ERM MPCA in July 2020. REACH surveyed a representative sample of all MPCA beneficiary households from this month. This included beneficiaries across the following provinces:

Balkh, Faryab, Ghazni, Herat, Kabul, Kapisa, Khost, Kunar, Logar, Maidan Wardak, Nangarhar, Nimroz,

Paktika, Parwan, and Takhar. Selected households were interviewed between 30-60 days after receipt of assistance.

A total of 659 household surveys with beneficiary households were conducted between September 21st and October 5th 2020, by REACH enumerators remotely via telephone. The sample was stratified by urban/rural and sex of the head of household. The sample was calculated to produce findings that were generalizable to the wider beneficiary population, with a 95% level of confidence and 5% margin of error, per strata.

Challenges & Limitations:

• Interviews were conducted with heads of household. In Afghanistan, the head of household is most commonly a male family member. Consequently, while the sample was stratified by male and female head of household, there is still a potential genderbias in the findings as the majority of respondents were male.

• Due to protection concerns, certain questions about occurence of protection incidents were not answered by part of the sample (each sensitive question had a "prefer not to answer" option). This applied especially to those questions relating to the distribution process or impact of receipt of assistance, such as post-distribution taxation.