Afghanistan: EQRA Education Project

WASHINGTON, September 28, 2018 - The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved the following project:

EQRA (Education) Project

IDA Grant: US$100 million

ARTF Grant: US$100 million

GPE Grant: US$98 million

Project ID: P159378

Project Description: The project aims to increase equitable access to primary and secondary education, particularly for girls, in selected lagging provinces, and to improve learning conditions in Afghanistan.

Contacts

In Washington:

Elena Karaban

+1 (202) 473-9277

ekaraban@worldbank.org

In Kabul:

Raouf Zia

+93701133328

infoafghanistan@worldbank.org