Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 9 (23 December 2021)

Overview

Despite continually rising health needs in Afghanistan, WHO and partners are aiming to turn the situation around by stepping up their support. The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund (UN CERF) has provided US$ 45 million to WHO and UNICEF to sustain 2331 primary and secondary health facilities in 31 provinces (previously supported under the Sehatmandi project) from November 2021 to January 2022. Thanks to this, essential medicines, medical supplies and fuel for heating were provided to the health facilities just in time for the harsh winter ahead. The funding also covers other operational costs, including salaries for around 25 000 health workers.

Support to further sustain these 2331 health facilities has been aligned through the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF) that will provide UNICEF/WHO with US$ 100 million to deliver essential health services from February-June 2022. Three out of 39 COVID-19 hospitals will also be supported as part of this funding.

However, this is still not enough. Afghanistan is currently facing five outbreaks -- acute watery diarrhoea, measles, polio, COVID-19, and malaria -- which have increased the burden on the already fragile health system. There are over 1000 health facilities and around 10 000 health workers who are not covered by the support being provided through UN CERF or ARTF. This includesthe majority of hospitals designated for COVID-19 care.

Key Actions