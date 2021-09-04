Afghanistan
Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 5 (2 September 2021)
SITUATION OVERVIEW
Supplies: Kabul airport remains closed for all flights. WHO is continuing to explore options to get more urgently needed medical supplies into the country. Three flights carrying WHO medical supplies are expected to arrive over the next week, with support of WFP.
Sehatmandi suspension: Over 90% of health facilities supported by the Sehatmandi project will close on September 5, leaving millions of Afghans without life-saving health services. Lack of health care will compound the impacts of conflict, food insecurity, poverty and the COVID-19 pandemic already being felt by Afghans, particularly women and children.