Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 22 (Reporting Period: October 2022)

Key Figures (For October 2022)

604,017 Health workers trained

870 People received trauma care services

11,383 Medical and Non-Medical supplies provided

667 MT Surveillance support team deployed to outbreak areas

Summary of Outbreaks (Cumulative Cases)

202,993 Total COVID -19 confirmed cases

209,055 Total Acute Watery Diarrhoea cases

616 Total Dengue Fever cases

71,614 Total Measles cases

367 Total CCHF cases

768 Total Pertusis cases

Overview

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Health Cluster partners have further ramped up delivery of essential life-saving healthcare services in Afghanistan, in which much of the population is vulnerable. The continued conflict and natural disasters have led to more than 32,000 people being displaced so far this year. The security situation remains volatile, and various infectious disease outbreaks such as acute watery diarrhea, measles, dengue fever, malaria and COVID-19, have impacted the already-affected population.

In October 2022, there was a significant increase of dengue fever cases, with a total of 468 newly suspected cases reported in Nangarhar, Laghman and Kabul provinces. More than 2,000 measles cases were newly reported in October. An increase of respiratory infections can also be expected during the winter season, given the crowded living conditions and poor respiratory hygiene among the population.

To reduce mortality and morbidity from vaccine-preventable diseases, WHO has continued to support the national expanded programme on immunization (EPI). In preparation for a nationwide measles supplementary immunization activity (SIA), WHO trained more than 100 provincial leaders from 34 provinces to lead SIA implementation. COVID-19 vaccination activities have continued across the country, with more than 156,000 individuals being administered Johnson & Johnson vaccines in October.

To enhance national capacities for emergency preparedness and response in line with the International Health Regulations (IHR, 2005), WHO conducted points of entry (PoE) assessments at two ground-crossings in Torkham (Nangarhar Province) and Islam Qala (Herat Province), as well as in Mazar-e-Sharif International Airport in Balkh Province. WHO works with multiple partners to ensure systems are in place at PoE to prepare for, detect, and respond to public health emergencies.

WHO conducted its first emergency care courses exclusively for female front-line healthcare providers of Afghanistan. The training produced 25 female healthcare workers ready to deliver WHO Basic Emergency Care using Emergency Care Toolkits at their health facilities. To date, WHO Afghanistan has trained 385 front line healthcare workers (141 are female) and produced 58 trainers, half of which are female.

Efforts to strengthen public health laboratories are ongoing. During this month, there have been a total of six training workshops for 153 laboratory technicians, including bacteriology and research methodologies. WHO also inaugurated a newly-established laboratory and 20-bed emergency unit inside the WHO-supported Infectious Disease Hospital in Kabul which is the only specialized hospital for infectious diseases in the country.

To prepare for the winter season, which intensifies the vulnerability of the people, the Health Cluster mobilized US$10.5 million under the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) 3rd Reserve Allocation (RA) 2022 for provision of life-saving winter assistance that targets 1.1 million people in 26 provinces.To preposition supplies in strategic areas, WHO has distributed 369 metric tons (MT) of Interagency Emergency Health Kits (IEHK), and Trauma and Emergency Surgery Kits (TESK) in all regions in preparation for the interruption of transportation of supplies during the winter season.