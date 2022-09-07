Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 20 (Reporting Period: August 2022)

Overview

August 15 marks one year since the change in the Afghanistan political regime. WHO has continued its life-saving support efforts for those who are affected by various health emergencies. A surge in atypical floods this summer season has affected more than 110,000 people. From June to August 2022, 200 deaths and 454 injuries were reported in 16 provinces, more than 3,300 homes were estimated to have been damaged or destroyed as a result of the floods. WHOsupported ambulatory system transports survivors to hospitals, and provides different medical kits to health facilities including cholera kits to prepare for possible outbreaks in the aftermath of floods.

Furthermore, WHO continues to enhance national capacity to respond to mass casualty events caused by natural and human-induced disasters. In August, Mass Casualty Management (MCM) training was conducted in Gardez for 26 healthcare workers from Paktya and Paktika provinces on triage, pre-hospital, hospital and post-hospital care. In addition, hospital mass casualty plans were developed. Also, WHO delivered a 5-day Basic Emergency Care (BEC) course for 48 trainees from the North East region.

WHO continues to respond to ongoing outbreaks in the country, such as acute watery diarrhea (AWD), dengue fever, Congo-Crimean Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF) and COVID-19. There was an increase in COVID-19 cases, with 6,840 cases including 29 associated deaths in August. WHO supported the national COVID-19 vaccination campaign conducted from 16 July to 14 August 2022 that reached 4.4 million individuals 18 years and older in 34 provinces. In response to the measles outbreak, WHO is preparing supplementary immunization activities (SIA) for September, and conducted cascade training of frontline workers. For AWD, WHO continues to enhance the disease surveillance system and case management capacity and distributed 400 cholera rapid diagnostic tests and 400 sample collection media to AWD outbreak-affected areas. In August alone, WHO trained a total of 600 medical doctors and nurses to ensure proper treatment of AWD patients.

The overall security situation in the country remains tense and unpredictable following increased security incidents that have caused mass casualties.

WHO has responded to these and other incidents by providing ambulatory services to transport trauma patients to hospitals. WHO works with health cluster partners to provide pre-hospital care with 60 ambulances in four provinces (Kabul, Maidan Wardak, Herat and Parwan). WHO also supports 67 blood banks across the country to ensure the availability of blood transfusions for trauma patients.