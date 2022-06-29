Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 17 (Reporting Period: May 2022)

Overview

Outbreaks of measles, acute watery diarrhea (AWD) and Crimean-Congo haemorrhagic fever (CCHF) were reported to and responded by the World Health Organization (WHO). To control the spread of diseases, and decrease morbidity and mortality associated with these outbreaks, the WHO-deployed teams in Central, Northern, Northeastern, Southern and Eastern Regions conducted measles vaccination campaign for the surrounding villages, provided education messages to the affected communities, and supported proper case management in the health facilities.

Faryab, Samangan and Balkh provinces were affected by floods. The results of the needs assessments showed that 114 families were affected. WHO, in coordination with other agencies provided four cholera case management kits, one cholera investigation kit, and one cholera equipment kit to the mobile health teams (MHT) to respond to the emergency.

A mission from WHO Afghanistan, including the WHO Representative Dr Luo Dapeng, visited Herat province and met with the local health authorities to discuss WHO activities in the region. The WHO Team also visited COVID-19 hospitals, Herat Regional Hospital and Gozara District Hospital.

To articulate Health Cluster priorities, summer prioritization plan has been developed to address the emerging seasonal and operational needs and risks. According to the health cluster comprehensive technical and context analysis using the seven dedicated Regional Health Cluster Coordinators, 186 districts have been categorized in the highest priority, 123 districts in medium priority and 92 remaining districts in low priority.

During the reporting period, WHO conducted mapping of status of Mass Casualty Management (MCM) plans in hospitals. The MCM plans of Nangarhar Regional Hospital,

Asadabad and Mihterlam Provincial Hospitals have been updated, in partnership with the hospital staff.

For contextualization of the Mental Health Gap Action Programm (mhGAP), a contextualization workshop for mhGAP IG version 2.0 is planned for mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS) stakeholders, to be supported by WHO.

WHO continues provision of Emergency Primary Health Care Services in underserved/ white areas and has established 70 fixed and mobile centers in the underserved areas of Nangarhar, Laghman, Kunar, Nuristan, Helmand, Nimroz, Urozgan, Zabul, Daikundi and Maidan Wardak provinces.