Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 16 (Reporting Period: March-April 2022)

Overview

There has been a rise in mass casualty incidents in Afghanistan in the last week of April 2022. WHO teams are on the ground to support hospitals in saving lives, including real-time technical support for mass casualty management, provision of supplies and medicines and coordination of response with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and partners.

In Kabul, WHO dispatched trauma emergency kits to Ali Jinnah Hospital to provide critical, lifesaving care for the casualties and provided necessary emergency supplies to Isteqlal Hospital for emergency care. In Mazar, 300 blood bags were provided to the emergency ward of the Balkh Regional Hospital supported by WHO and the hospital utilized the emergency supplies, including anesthetics, that have been pre-positioned as part of preparedness. In Kunduz, WHO coordinated with Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF), International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other partners, activated the mass casualty management plans, and supplied trauma kits to Kunduz Regional Hospital and MSF Trauma Hospital. WHO has also supported countrywide mapping of mass casualty management planning and provided training to health workers for mass casualty response.

To assist health service provision in reducing mortality and disability due to trauma-related causalities, 17,708 individuals (5,381 female and 12,327 male) received trauma care and post-trauma physical rehabilitation through WHOsupported 132 trauma care facilities and five post-trauma physical rehabilitation center services during the month of March 2022. Furthermore, to strengthen the capacity of the hospitals in responding to the mass casualty management and trauma cases response, WHO provided Trauma Care Services (TCS) equipment and 31 items of blood bank consumables.

WHO Health Cluster Coordination (HCC) team is working on the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF) 1st reserve allocation 2022. There are 13 pre-selected proposals reviewed by Strategic Review/Technical Review Committee (SR/ TRC). The priorities are the provision of essential life-saving health services in underserved and flood-prone locations, COVID-19 response/case management, and infectious diseases outbreak response.