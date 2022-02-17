Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 12 (Reporting Period: 1 - 15 February 2022)

The unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan continues to challenge the fragile health system of the country. The World Health Organization (WHO), the United Nations (UN) and non-government organization (NGO) partners have scaled up support to mitigate the impact of the crisis on the lives of the Afghan people. This includes sustaining the functionality of more than 1264 health facilities across Afghanistan. WHO has teams on-theground, mostly Afghans, that are working with partners to ensure delivery of health services.

During the last two-weeks, there were remarkable reduction in the new cases of acute watery diarrhoea (AWD), dengue, and malaria. WHO has deployed 170 rapid response teams (RRT) to support surveillance and response.

During the reporting period, an avalanche was reported from Dangam district of Kunar province affecting 125 people and closing the border of Afghanistan with Pakistan.

WHO deployed mobile health teams (MHTs) in Kunar province to respond to the emergency and provided the necessary health services to the affected people.

Trauma and post-trauma physical rehabilitation services were provided to 8,920 people through the WHO-supported Trauma Care Units (TCUs) and physical rehabilitation centers.

Emergency primary healthcare services were extended to 94,893 people living in underserved and remote areas of Afghanistan through MHTs and sub health centers (SHCs).

The emergency medical supplies and kits deployed by WHO to various areas in the last two weeks reached 85,800 people in various parts of the country.