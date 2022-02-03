Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 11 (Reporting Period: 16 - 31 January 2022)

Key Figures

2,563,560 People reached with health services

1,544 Health facilities supported

106 Health workers trained

110,150 People reached by medical kits deployed

170 Rapid response teams deployed to outbreak areas

Ongoing Outbreaks

162,111 Total COVID -19 confirmed cases

5,023 Acute Watery Diarrhoea cases

775 Dengue Fever cases

35,609 Measles cases

467 Malaria cases

Overview

Afghanistan continues to face an unprecedented humanitarian crisis. The major issue for the health system remains the suspension of funding for health services delivery. Currently, only the health facilities with external support are functional, leaving unfunded health facilities non-operational. Although the overall security situation in the country is good, there were reported security incidents in the eastern region that affected the health service delivery in the relevant districts.

The country is currently facing multiple outbreaks, including COVID-19, measles, acute watery diarrhoea, dengue fever and malaria, which have increased the burden on the already fragile health system. There were a number of natural disasters reported in the last two weeks: earthquake with 5.2 magnitude in the Qadis district of Badghis province that affected around 1,000 families; a landslide in Shahrak district of Ghor province and flooding in Guzara district in Herat province. Moreover, due to recent heavy snowfalls, roads from Ghazni-Nawa and Ghazni-Jaghuri have been blocked and this affected the shipment of medical supplies to the various locations.

The World Health Organization (WHO) continues to work with partners in delivering health services to the people of Afghanistan. The Trauma Care Units (TCUs) in Badghis, Herat and Ghor provinces were fully equipped with necessary equipment and supplies for Mass Casualty Management (MCM). Health services were provided to the people affected by the earthquake in Badghis province, landslide in Ghor province, and magnetic bomb blast in Herat province.

In addition, trauma and post-trauma physical rehabilitation services were provided to 15,199 people through the WHO -supported TCUs and physical rehabilitation centers.

Emergency primary healthcare services were extended to 14,393 people living in underserved and remote areas of Afghanistan through Mobile Health Teams (MHTs) and Sub Health Centers (SHCs). The emergency medical supplies and kits deployed by WHO to various areas in the last two weeks reached 110,150 people in various parts of the country.

WHO Representative to Afghanistan Dr Luo Dapeng and Deputy Head of Mission of the European Union Mr Arnout Pauwels visited the Ata Turk National Children’s Hospital in Kabul on 31 January. WHO has provided a three-month full operational cost to the hospital, including payment of salaries for all staffs, food for patients, fuel for heating and ambulances, and provision of essential drugs, medical supplies and laboratory diagnostics. Additional medicines and medical supplies were also provided to fill in the gaps at the hospital.