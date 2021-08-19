Afghanistan
Afghanistan Emergency Situation Report Issue 1 (18 August 2021)
Attachments
Almost 300,000 people have been newly displaced in Afghanistan in the last two months. In areas where people have recently fled, including Kabul, field reports indicate that there are increasing cases of diarrhoea, malnutrition, COVID-19-like symptoms, and reproductive health complications.
SITUATION OVERVIEW
- Deterioration in the humanitarian situation continues to unfold in Afghanistan.
- The conflict has forced hundreds of thousands of people to leave their homes and move to Kabul and other cities in search of safety.
- Most of major health facilities are functional, based on field monitoring at provincial level. Health workers have been called to return to/remain at their posts, including female health staff.
- Trauma injuries and health needs have increased because of the recent conflict, requiring emergency medical services and specialized doctors.
- Despite rising health needs, attacks on health care remain a major challenge.