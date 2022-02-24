Afghanistan: Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items Cluster Strategy (2022 - 2023)

2. Shelter Cluster Strategy

2.1 Situation

Conflict, natural disasters, and the erosion of communities’ resilience after over 40 years of war have combined to create dire shelter and NFI needs in Afghanistan that have only been compounded by COVID-19 and drought. The sudden stop in international assistance, freeze of foreign assets, and loss of key workers in the public sector have driven a liquidity crisis, resulting in the devaluation of the Afghani currency, and are causing a severe economic shock.

The situation has been particularly challenging for people living in poverty, recently displaced, those that rely on insecure employment in the informal sector, those in underserved locations and those residing in informal settlements.

The number of people in need of shelter and NFI assistance in 2022 has increased from 6.6 million to 10.9 million people. This increase is partly attributable to the aftereffects of the large-scale displacement caused by the conflict in 2021 that saw more that saw 600,000 people displaced, drought, COVID-19 and the effects of the economic shocks experienced after the change of leadership.

According to the 2021 WoA Assessment, internal displaced people have reported shelter to be their second highest priority need after food and 71% of the population need shelter repairs and upgrades. Shelter needs are central to people’s immediate survival and wellbeing, risking their safety, security and health through exposure to the harsh weather conditions or overcrowding.

For many in Afghanistan, people’s living standards are not dignified, and the situation impacts on their ability to recover and cope with future shocks. Lack of adequate shelter exposes households to a variety of protection risks, including the lack of privacy, eviction, exploitation, and abuse, and in some cases increased exposure to sexual and gender-based violence.

Since the revision of the scope of humanitarian action in late 2019, the Cluster has broadened its response strategy to also extend support that will allow meaningful recovery through the provision of transitional shelter solutions and shelter repairs/upgrades. Transitional shelter not only contributes to security, safety, health and wellbeing of affected people, it also promotes recovery. While the unit cost of a transitional shelter is higher than the cost of a tent, it contributes (in part or in whole) to a more durable shelter solution, which could be the start of a permanent home.

It also provides a household with the flexibility to adapt it according to their preferences, needs, resources, capacity and state of security of tenure. While a tent only lasts between six months to one year before requiring repair or replacement, the transitional shelter approach provides sustainable housing for more than 5 years, representing a better return on investment and reducing other related needs, such as the requirement for winterization support.

Pathways to durable solutions: Based on the planning scenario a reduction of conflict induced displacements, there will be a shift of the needs from the NFI support to durable Shelter support and the cluster will focus more on transitional shelter and shelter repair/upgrade support in 2022. As a result of this increase in target, the Cluster’s financial requirement for these activities have increased however it is important to note that improving the shelter condition of a family has multisectoral implications in livelihood, health, nutrition, protection sectors and their capacity to withstand the winter season. In the longer term the assisted families will therefore not be in need of humanitarian assistance.

IDPs in areas affected by conflict have been faced with increased needs for shelter and NFI assistance and for those that have returned to their places of origin, the need for shelter repairs and upgrade remains high. In 2022, the Cluster will also prioritise transitional shelter support and shelter repair/upgrade assistance for IDPS who have returned to their areas of origin, in addition to those in informal settlements.

The Cluster plans to provide transitional shelter and shelter repair/upgrade interventions for the affected household’s immediate needs that also support in rebuilding their resilience. Where applicable, implementation of shelter projects will be done through owner-driven or neighbourhood approaches that encourage community participation and that offer a level of flexibility and choice to beneficiaries. The Cluster will adapt Innovative shelter solutions tailored to meet the needs of the people by updating of the technical designs, specifications, costing and implementation methodologies Winterization Assistance: Each year, freezing winter temperatures, especially in high altitude locations such as Bamyan, Ghazni, Nuristan, Wardak and Paktya drive the need for provision of life saving winter assistance for most affected persons whose shelters do not protect against the cold and who do not have the financial capability to purchase fuel and heaters to supplement their heating requirements.

The lack of warm clothing, insulation, heating heightens the risk of respiratory infections, hypothermia and preventable mortality among children and the elderly are prevalent in these areas. The cluster will prioritize winterization support in these locations and introduce more sustainable winterization options in 2022 which will include Improvement of shelter conditions through insulation and protection against harsh winter.

Previously underserved areas: Increased access for humanitarian organizations to areas that were previously hard to reach may highlight increased needs in those areas.

The cluster will assess the needs in these areas and provide Shelter and NFI support to vulnerable families that have been neglected for a long time/ Needs based approach and targeting: ES-NFI responses will be tailored to the needs expressed by affected people and guided by geographic concentration of those with severe or extreme ES-NFI needs. Specific vulnerabilities for each population group, weather considerations such as extreme cold or heat, as well as the availability of partners in each location and the access challenges they may face, are all factors that were considered in the response prioritization.

Emergency lifesaving assistance: The Cluster will prioritise the provision of timely and targeted life-saving assistance through the delivery of emergency shelter and household items to affected people. Standard NFI kits will continue to be distributed where needed. Affected families will also be provided with seasonal items (such as warm clothing, heating materials and blankets in winter) to save lives, reduce their exposure to the harsh winter conditions and mitigate against the risk of respiratory infections, hypothermia and preventable mortality among children and the elderly.

Strategic Priorities:

The strategic priorities of the Cluster are geared towards achieving protection outcomes through the integration of cross-cutting issues related to HLP, Protection, Gender, Age, Disability and Accountability to the Affected Population.

● Access to basic lifesaving services through the provision of emergency shelter and NFIs including winterization assistance

● Mitigate further protection risks to allow safer and dignified living conditions

● Adequate coordination and response capacities in the field including contingency plan, prepositioning of emergency shelter and NFIs in strategic locations, capacity building, strengthening coordination mechanisms at field level

● Monitoring and reporting including assessments, information management products and post distribution monitoring

● Support efforts towards durable solutions through the provision of tools, materials and technical support for transitional shelter construction, integrated programming with other clusters, linkages with livelihood actors and advocacy, strengthen coordination with authorities