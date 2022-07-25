Afghanistan: Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items Cluster Rapid Assessment Mechanism - Nationwide Assessment of Priority ES/NFI Locations Round 1(May 2022)

INTRODUCTION AND CONTEXT

Following over 40 years of conflict-driven displacement, natural disasters, and economic turmoil, Afghanistan remains one of the most vulnerable countries to shocks and emergency needs. The main emergency need has been the need for shelter and winterization assistance of displaced, host, and other shock-affected populations.

According to the 2022 Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO),1 24.4 million people, over half of the country’s total population, were in need of humanitarian assistance, of which, 10.9 million were in need of Emergency Shelter and Non-Food Items (ES/NFI) and 16.2 million were in need of protection assistance.

The Whole of Afghanistan Assessment (WoAA)2 further noted that over half of both displaced and non-displaced households were in need of shelter repair/upgrade assistance (55%), mainly due to partial or significant damage to their shelters.

Moreover, 65% of the assessed households (HHs) were in need of winterization assistance, and were reliant on inadequate heating sources, or did not have access to any heating source.

Given the extensive needs of the population, ensuring that aid is directed to address the most in-need populations with the aid that they require is critical, and requires country-wide, detailed and update to date information on key indicators at a granular level.

In order to support the aim of providing effective, rapid aid to the most in-need populations countrywide, the ES/NFI Cluster in Afghanistan, with the support of REACH, developed the Rapid Assessment Mechanism (RAM). The aim of the assessment was to develop a structured, standardized approach in which the most in-need populations could be prioritized, after which detailed, site level representative household assessments could be conducted. This process could either be used ad-hoc, in the event of an alert, or on a regular and cyclical countrywide basis across the highest prioritized locations, in order to inform funding locations for the Afghanistan Humanitarian Fund (AHF).

This factsheet presents the overall and site-specific findings of the first round of the RAM assessment, conducted in the first quarter of 2022 across 109 prioritized sites throughout the country. The data were collected by 38 ES/NFI Cluster partners between 17 April and 19 May, 2022.

For site selection, REACH and the ES/NFI Cluster developed a three-stage methodology. According to this 1) districts were prioritized using an analytical framework to analyse key shelter indicators from REACH’s Humanitarian Situation Monitoring (HSM)3 assessment, 2) using a Key Informant Interview (KII) tool, which Shelter Cluster Regional Focal Points (RFPs) used to identify key site information, and 3) using a household interview tool, partners collected household data, which REACH then analysed on behalf of the cluster.

In stage 1, an analytical framework, to rank districts by vulnerability, was developed, and used to analyze the data collected by the REACH HSM conducted in December 2021 - January 2022. A vulnerability score was assigned, using a scoring criteria developed from the Joint Inter-sectoral Analysis Framework (JIAF).

Following this, the ES/NFI Cluster RFPs and Provincial Focal Points (PFPs) from each of Afghanistan’s eight regions gathered key population and contextual information on each site, including demographics, displacement dynamics, and presence of aid actors.

From this, the top four locations in each province were selected for a detailed Household Interview (HHI) assessment. ES/NFI Cluster partners were trained on a REACH-developed tool and methodology, which used a random-sampling approach, and interviewed households with a quantitative KOBObased tool. The questionnaire was comprised of 105 questions that covered different topics, including demographics, Non Food Items (NFIs), livelihoods, WASH and protection.

The following document is organized as follows: First, the methodology of the assessment, including the three key steps of the RAM, is explained. Then, key findings are presented at national level. Following this, 15 key indicators are shared in table-format for each of the 109 sites that were assessed under the RAM Round 1. A series of annexes at the end of the document explain the RAM’s structure and analytical framework, and operational specifics in detail. The document overall presents the situation of households living in the most in-need community in terms of shelter and NFI needs during the first quarter of 2022.