Afghanistan: Emergency Response Mechanism Protection Analysis Report May – July 2020

SUMMARY

This protection analysis report considers data collected, processed and analyzed through the ECHO- funded Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) Consortium, including lead agency Danish Refugee Council (DRC) and partner agencies International Rescue Committee (IRC), the Agency for Technical Cooperation and Development (ACTED) and the REACH Initiative, in addition to WASH partner the Danish Committee for Aid to Afghan Refugees (DACAAR). The period covers May through July 2020.

Analysis covers 31 out of 34 provinces in all regions of Afghanistan as covered by ERM partners. See Annex 1: ERM Location Map for a breakdown of agency coverage by province.