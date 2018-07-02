02 Jul 2018

Afghanistan Emergency Response Mechanism - Monthly Factsheet, April 2018

Infographic
from REACH Initiative
Published on 02 Jul 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (162.1 KB)

The Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) is designed to meet humanitarian needs arising across Afghanistan, with a particular focus on ensuring humanitarian assistance is also provided in hard to reach areas. Each ERM consortium member has designated responsibility for ensuring coverage in a specific area of the country, however, in partnership with other members, will work as required in locations falling outside their normal area of coverage. Partners of the ERM identify vulnerable caseloads, which are interviewed and are selected for assistance based on displacement status and needs through household-level interviews. The findings below represent analysis of the caseloads assessed by partners in April.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.