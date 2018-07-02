Afghanistan Emergency Response Mechanism - Monthly Factsheet, April 2018

The Emergency Response Mechanism (ERM) is designed to meet humanitarian needs arising across Afghanistan, with a particular focus on ensuring humanitarian assistance is also provided in hard to reach areas. Each ERM consortium member has designated responsibility for ensuring coverage in a specific area of the country, however, in partnership with other members, will work as required in locations falling outside their normal area of coverage. Partners of the ERM identify vulnerable caseloads, which are interviewed and are selected for assistance based on displacement status and needs through household-level interviews. The findings below represent analysis of the caseloads assessed by partners in April.