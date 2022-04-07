Afghanistan
Afghanistan | Emergency livelihood assistance to safeguard food security and local food production Project fact sheet (OSRO/AFG/121/ITA)
Attachments
This project fact sheet summarizes the key aspects of this project Emergency Livelihood assistance to safeguard food security and local food production, objective, budget, geographical scope, people assisted, assistance modalities, crosscutting issues and SDGs contribution. The key objective of this project is to improve the food security and nutrition status of 25 600 vulnerable and marginal smallholder farming and landless labour-wage dependent households highly affected by drought.