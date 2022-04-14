Afghanistan — Emergency Event Tracking — Coping Mechanisms in Response to Food Shortages (Rounds 1 and 2)

The Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Emergency Event Tracking (EET) is deployed by IOM in Afghanistan with the financial support of the European Union and the German Federal Foreign Office to track sudden internal displacement and population movements. Activated on a needs basis, the EET utilises a broad network of community focal points (CFPs) to capture best estimates of the affected population presence and immediate needs and vulnerabilities. One focal point is interviewed in each assessed community. This summary brief focuses on the coping mechanisms used in the assessed communities to address food shortages, as reported by the interviewed CFPs. In particular, the brief compares the rate of use of various types of coping mechanisms as reported by CFPs between Round 1 (1 September - 5 October 2021) and Round 2 (12 October - 15 November 2021) of the EET. The EET reports can be found here (Round 1 and Round 2)