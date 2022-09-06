Afghanistan: Emergency Earthquake Response Plan (July - September 2022): Summary of Emergency Needs, People Reached and Funding Requirements - As of 31 August 2022

On 22 June, a 5.9 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Afghanistan, leading to wide-scale destruction across already vulnerable districts in Paktika and Khost provinces. A second 5.1 magnitude earthquake occurred on 18 of July, with an epicenter in Spera district, only 3km from the epicenter of the 22 June earthquake. In addition to loss of life and devastating injury, the earthquakes have resulted in the destruction of critical infrastructure -- including homes, health facilities, schools and water networks -- leaving thousands vulnerable to further harm. The multi-sectoral Emergency Earthquake Appeal estimates that approximately 362,000 people live in high intensity impact areas (MMI 5+), while needs assessments conducted to date indicate that 100,000 people have been directly affected. A total of $110.3 million2 is urgently required to frontload life-saving response activities for an initial period of three months (July-September), with priority given to the most affected districts in the provinces of Paktika and Khost. As of 28 July, approximately $44 million has been pledged for the response. The information presented in the dashboard is based on best available confirmed data and will adjust as further verified assessment and response information is received.

